3 Packers Off to A Slow Start at Training Camp
The Offensive Line
I didn't want to throw Dillard under the bus without bringing the rest of his offensive line along with him. Although Dillard has been the worst, the other guys up front have struggled as well.
The quarterbacks have been under constant pressure, as the defensive line has shown off their newfound aggressiveness. They have looked very good during the first week and hope to carry that momentum into the preseason, regular season, and beyond.
However, the offensive line has a job to do as well. Their quarterbacks aren't going to hold up all season if they give up pressure at this rate. Of course, it will help when Tom returns, and they have their best group up front. Still, there's work to be done immediately, as their play at the start of training camp isn't up to par.
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, Quarterback
Although the offensive line's poor performance has played a role, neither Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt have been up to the challenge so far in camp. And with Love out, they are getting plenty of opportunities to make or break their spot on the depth chart.
This is, perhaps, the first time in Clifford's pro career that he's been challenged in this way. He had a great training camp as a rookie last year and a very solid preseason. After not being needed in the regular season, he was ready to roar in Organized Team Activities. This is the first real struggle we've seen from him.
Pratt, a seventh-round pick, is still acclimating to the NFL. He was a record-setting quarterback at Tulane, but he is quickly discovering that life in the pros is different. He has an opportunity to unseat Clifford on the depth chart, but needs to pick up his game if he wants to achieve that goal.
