3 Packers With Most To Prove This Offseason
As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the 2024 NFL season, several key players must demonstrate their value and contribute to the team’s success in a way that is consistent with their salary and/or draft status.
At this time last year, it was all rainbows and unicorns. However, now there's a different feel around Lambeau Field that the player's must be ready to accept. That's the life of a team who quickly transitioned from re-loading to championship contention.
With a roster full of talent, it’s crucial for certain individuals to step up and prove they can deliver under pressure. This offseason, three Packers stand out as having the most to prove. Each player faces unique challenges and high expectations, making this a pivotal time for their careers.
Let’s delve into why this offseason is so critical for each of them.
3. Jaire Alexander, Cornerback
Jaire Alexander has established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, but consistency remains a point of contention. After a stellar 2020 season that earned him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, Alexander faced setbacks due to injuries in 2021 and 2023, and had a mixed performance in 2022. This offseason, he needs to prove that he can stay healthy and return to his peak form.
His ability to shut down top receivers is unquestionable, but durability and consistent performance throughout the season will be under scrutiny. He struggled to buy in under the previous defensive coordinator but seems ready to go with Jeff Hafley at the helm. That's good news, considering the Packers’ secondary will heavily rely on his leadership and playmaking abilities to contend in a highly competitive NFC North.
Alexander’s performance this offseason will be critical in setting the tone for the upcoming season. His ability to stay injury-free and dominate in training camp will not only boost his confidence but also reinforce the Packers’ defense. The pressure is on for Alexander to demonstrate that he is still one of the league’s elite cornerbacks, capable of leading his team to success.