3 Packers Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers are most likely to be traded this offseason?
3. Christian Watson, WR
There is a really interesting discussion to be had right now regarding former second-round pick Christian Watson.
Watson has now been in the NFL for two seasons. The Packers traded up to get him in the early portion of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Watson's availability hasn't been his best ability so far as an NFL player.
When Watson is on the field, he's proven to be dynamic at times. Unfortunately, he hasn't exactly been the type of consistent game-changing weapon at the top of the receiver depth chart the Green Bay Packers really need.
Green Bay has some strong role players with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and other young receivers along with two promising young tight ends in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Green Bay is in a rare position of leverage to be able to trade Christian Watson to the highest bidder just in case they are able to upgrade at that WR1 spot.
The Packers don't like to abandon high draft picks (who does), especially players as talented as Watson, but if the right player comes along at receiver, we could see the Packers move on from Watson. They need someone to be that true go-to threat at the receiver position and there are a handful of those available in free agency, including the likes of Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Mike Evans.
