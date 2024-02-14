3 Packers Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers are most likely to be traded this offseason?
The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest rosters in the entire NFL, but it's also one of the best. The Packers proved in 2023 that they are "ahead of schedule" when it comes to their roster's overall development, thanks largely in part to the progression we saw from quarterback Jordan Love. But along with progression from a large group of young players come difficult roster decisions.
And the Packers could very well be facing a lot of those in the 2024 offseason.
General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have to keep building around Jordan Love. There's no sense in taking steps back to try and take them forward. They should be aggressive, but they've also got to make sure they identify the right long-term options on both sides of the ball. Which players could end up getting dealt in 2024 and written out of the Packers' present and future plans?
1. Jaire Alexander, CB
One player that could be on the block this offseason is cornerback Jaire Alexander. This one is probably the most far-fetched on the list based on Alexander's on-field abilities, but it might not be so far-fetched when you consider some of the bread crumbs that have been out there already.
For starters, Alexander has been the subject of trade rumors in the past. You can't help but wonder if there's a "where there's smoke, there's fire" kind of thing going on.
For another thing, the Packers benched Alexander this past season and put a team-imposed suspension on him for a brief time. So what's the deal behind the scenes with Alexander and the team if something got all the way to a suspension?
General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke on the situation already this offseason, but what is he supposed to say?
The Packers could possibly recoup value for Jaire Alexander that that would be way too good to pass up. At the same time, this type of trade would also weaken a position group that already needs an upgrade.
I would say this is unlikely, but possible if the right offer comes along.