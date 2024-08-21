3 Packers Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
3. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE
I wanted to go with a little bit of a surprise name for this third option here, but hear me out. Of course, I'm not suggesting the Packers dump Kingsley Enagbare. He's a very talented player off the edge, one of the more premium position groups in today's NFL.
When you have a good stable of pass rushers, you don't just trade a guy just for the sake of trading him.
The Packers have gotten significant contributions from Enagbare over the last two years with 14 quarterback hits in his first two seasons combined as well as 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He's also logged nearly 300 special teams snaps.
Needless to say, the Packers would have to get a significant offer to trade him away, but let's talk it out. Enagbare was playing into the third quarter of Green Bay's recent preseason game against Denver, a sign of a player potentially being showcased a little bit. There's also the fact that Green Bay is going to be getting an expanded role for Lukas Van Ness this year, and Brenton Cox Jr. has continued to impress.
What is the long-term plan for Enagbare? It might be a situation where you "do right" by the player by trading him away to a situation where he could actually log significant snaps. The Packers might not be that situation for him, even though he's a good player.
I could see a team making Green Bay an offer they can't refuse, maybe sending a fourth-round pick, to get Enagbare off their hands.
