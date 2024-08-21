3 Packers Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
2. Bo Melton/Grant DuBose/Malik Heath, Wide Receiver
There's no law in the NFL that states you can't keep more than six wide receivers on a roster, but when you typically see the construction of 53-man rosters around the league, teams aren't keeping more than five or six guys.
The Green Bay Packers could end up being an exception thanks to their talent at receiver right now, which is absolutely ridiculous.
The Packers have no issues at the top of their depth chart with four spots solidified and four players very clearly in the mix to contribute heavily this season. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks will all be in the plans for Matt LaFleur's offense and all of those guys will play significant snaps.
The question is, who are the Packers keeping behind them? Going off of last year's group, it would be Bo Melton and Malik Heath, who each had significant contributions of their own in the regular season. The issue now is, the Packers have seen progression from 2023 seventh-round pick Grant DuBose.
So how do the Packers maximize the value of all these receivers? They can't keep them all and they certainly can't all play this year. They probably need to trade one of the guys they maybe feel will have a better shot at having long-term success elsewhere. Or maybe they've seen some things from one of these players to lead them to believe that they might regress after a strong showing last season.
Whatever the case, the wide receiver position is going to be one of the position groups in focus for the Packers as it relates to potential trades in the near future.