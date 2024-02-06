3 Packers Joe Barry Could Take With Him to the Dolphins
With the Dolphins hiring Joe Barry as their LB coach/run game coordinator, don't be surprised if he tries to take these three Packers with him to Miami.
2. LB Eric Wilson
With Barry back to coaching linebackers in 2024, I could see him trying to recruit Eric Wilson this offseason.
Like Nixon, Wilson has spent the last two seasons under Barry in Green Bay. He didn't make a single start during that time but still managed to record 48 tackles and a sack while only missing two tackling attempts. Pro Football Focus also graded him as the best Packer against the run in 2023 (76.8).
According to Spotrac, the Dolphins only have three defensive linemen under contract at the moment. Yes, Wilson is primarily a linebacker, however, he has played D-line snaps throughout his NFL career. Even if he sparsely plays on the front line, some depth is better than no depth.
Given that he played well under Barry, continuing a partnership into 2024 is potentially in the cards.