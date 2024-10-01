3 Packers in Danger of Losing Their Jobs After Ugly Week 4 Loss
Isaiah McDuffie
Alongside Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie forms what might be the most disappointing linebacker duo in the NFL right now. And while Walker at least flashes some raw athleticism and potential that make you think he can turn things around, McDuffie? Well, that’s a tougher sell.
Through four games, McDuffie has consistently struggled in both run defense and pass coverage. Against the Vikings, he was on the field for 52 of Green Bay's 68 defensive snaps, and his impact was minimal, if not outright negative.
His biggest miscue came early, dropping a surefire interception on Minnesota’s first drive. That play could have swung the game early, potentially giving Green Bay momentum in what ended up being a one-sided first half. Instead, the Vikings marched down the field for a touchdown.
McDuffie's issues aren’t just mental lapses like the dropped interception. He’s routinely slow to diagnose plays, putting himself in poor positions against the run. And when he’s in coverage, he lacks the athleticism to recover when he’s beaten. You can live with a linebacker who might not be the best in coverage if they’re a dominant run defender or vice versa, but McDuffie hasn’t excelled in either area. It’s becoming harder to justify his significant playing time week after week.
It’s clear that the Packers' coaching staff is starting to take notice. Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been inching his way into more defensive snaps each week, and after playing a season-high 21 snaps against Minnesota, his time could be coming sooner rather than later.
Cooper is everything McDuffie isn't: fast, instinctive, and explosive. When Cooper is on the field, you can see the energy he brings. He closes gaps quickly, shoots into the backfield with authority, and isn't afraid to make big plays. Sure, he's a rookie and will make mistakes, but those mistakes come with the kind of upside McDuffie simply doesn't offer.
If McDuffie keeps struggling—and there’s no indication he’ll suddenly turn things around—Cooper’s snaps will only increase. It’s not a matter of "if" Cooper takes over McDuffie's role, but "when." The Packers need better production from the heart of their defense, and Cooper looks poised to provide it.