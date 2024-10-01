3 Packers in Danger of Losing Their Jobs After Ugly Week 4 Loss
Keisean Nixon
Green Bay has a Keisean Nixon problem. Actually, they have a cornerback problem overall, but that’s another issue for another day.
For now, the focus is on Nixon, who has become a glaring liability in the Packers' secondary. In the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings, it became painfully clear: Minnesota identified Nixon as the weak link in the Packers' defense and exploited him relentlessly.
Nixon somehow ended up in one-on-one matchups with none other than Justin Jefferson, a matchup that was as lopsided as it sounds. Jefferson had his way with Nixon, and it’s hard to understand why the Packers allowed that assignment to continue as long as it did. Jefferson’s explosive plays were a key reason the Vikings built a commanding 28-0 lead early in the game, and Nixon simply had no answers.
It’s worth asking why Nixon, who signed a nice contract extension in the offseason after showcasing his potential as a slot corner and elite returner, was thrust into such a disadvantageous position. Green Bay’s defense was already down two of its top corners, which certainly didn’t help, but the fact that Nixon was still trusted to handle such high-stakes matchups raised eyebrows.
Nixon’s strengths are clear: he earned his extension thanks to his electric kick-returning abilities and his ability to make plays as a slot corner. However, the NFL’s new kickoff rules have essentially neutralized his return impact this season, and his defensive play has been more of a liability than ever before.
The Packers have to start seriously considering whether Nixon is capable of holding down his current role in the secondary. His performance against Jefferson is just the latest evidence that teams will continue to target him until the Packers adjust. And with options like rookie safety Javon Bullard potentially able to slide into the slot role, Green Bay has to ask itself: is Nixon's role as a starter sustainable?