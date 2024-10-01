3 Packers in Danger of Losing Their Jobs After Ugly Week 4 Loss
Dontayvion Wicks
What’s going on with Dontayvion Wicks? Whatever it is, the Packers need him to figure it out—fast. While Wicks flashed some big-time playmaking ability in Week 4, he also left a ton of meat on the bone, and the Packers can't afford that moving forward.
Wicks finished with five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, but the stat line doesn’t tell the whole story. He dropped at least three passes, including two that would’ve likely been touchdowns. Those aren’t just missed opportunities; they’re game-changing plays.
Even the touchdowns Wicks did score came with a side of chaos. On his six-yard touchdown reception, Wicks was wide open in the middle of the end zone, and yet he still bobbled the ball before finally securing it. It was a microcosm of his day: flashes of brilliance followed by near-disasters. And in the NFL, those near-disasters catch up with you quickly.
With Christian Watson going down with a scary-looking ankle injury, the Packers might be leaning on Wicks more than ever in the coming weeks. The opportunity is there for him to cement a bigger role in this offense—especially with Watson likely sidelined—but he’ll need to clean up the mistakes if he wants to stay on the field.
Because while Wicks has the raw talent to be a difference-maker, there are hungry guys like Malik Heath and Bo Melton waiting in the wings. In this league, it’s not enough to flash talent—you have to show consistency, especially when the depth chart behind you is as eager as Heath and Melton. Wicks has to step up, or someone else will.