3 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Re-Sign This Offseason
Which Packers free agents are most likely to re-sign in 2024?
3. Darnell Savage, S
It's hard to know exactly which way to go on Darnell Savage.
On the one hand, you can't help but wonder how much his being a former first-round pick is going to draw Brian Gutekunst to try and re-sign him. No general manager in the NFL likes to admit defeat on former high draft choices, and there are a number of former high draft picks on the chopping block in Green Bay this offseason.
Savage is the highest pick among them.
After looking like he was well on his way to being a staple at the position for the Packers in 2019 and 2020, Savage's productivity, consistency, and overall impact seemed to decline every year from 2021-23 while Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator. Savage's decline is part of the reason why so many Packers fans loathed Barry.
Now that Barry is gone, could Gutekunst approach Savage and ask him about returning? It could make a lot of sense. The Packers would otherwise have to replace the top three players at the safety position in terms of snaps played this past season. Why not bring back the former first-round pick and see if the new defensive coordinator can revive his career?
