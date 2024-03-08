3 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Re-Sign This Offseason
Which Packers free agents are most likely to re-sign in 2024?
2. Eric Wilson, LB/ST
You can never overstate the importance of special teams in the NFL.
When you have a good special teams unit, those players rarely ever get a ton of credit. When special teams are bad, everyone tends to notice.
The Green Bay Packers poached Eric Wilson away from the New Orleans Saints in 2022, and he wound up being the team's highest-graded overall special teams player that season despite playing five games on another team, and despite Keisean Nixon having an incredible year in 2022 as a return man.
Wilson parlayed that deal into another one-year contract with the Packers in 2023, and once again played a major role. Nobody on the Packers played even close to Wilson's 308 total special teams snaps with Jonathan Owens next at 233. There are ways you can replace special teams snaps, to be sure, but Eric Wilson is someone that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia can trust out there.
And he does, frequently.
WIlson had 31 total tackles this past season, the most he's had since he was a starter for the Vikings in 2020. Although he may not be a full-time defensive player, the Packers' need for linebacker depth under Jeff Hafley and the need teams always have for special teams aces makes him one of the most likely Packers to re-sign this offseason.