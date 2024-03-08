3 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Re-Sign This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 offseason full of optimism for the future, and rightfully so. This Packers team, in the first year without Aaron Rodgers, not only made it to the playoffs but took the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers to the brink on their own home field.
And that was after beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the Wild Card round. The Packers have every reason to believe that they can make noise in the NFC this coming season, but what players are going to be part of this team?
The Green Bay Packers don't have a list full of dominant players set to hit free agency, but a list of key contributors which includes some starters and former high draft choices that the team is now at a crossroads with. Which in-house free agents could end up being retained by GM Brian Gutekunst in 2024?
1. Keisean Nixon, CB/KR
Keisean Nixon has gone from Pro Bowl return specialist to top slot corner for the Green Bay Packers in short order with the team. Although there's a new defensive coordinator in town (Jeff Hafley), Nixon's versatility and special teams abilities might give him an edge when it comes to determining whether or not to keep him around.
He signed a one-year deal worth $4 million in Green Bay last offseason, and it's worth wondering if he's still in that same realm of value after playing a career-high 809 defensive snaps.
The Packers' front office, pro scouting department, and new DC Jeff Hafley are going to have to put their heads together and decide whether or not he can be a factor in the team's defensive rotation again. Nixon's ability to play special teams as well as slot corner make him a pretty valuable piece, so I think he's one in-house free agent the Packers might consider bringing back.