3 Packers Draft Picks Who May Not Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Green Bay Packers draft picks might not crack the final 53?
3. Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State
The fact that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst veered away from his typical "RAS" threshold for this selection leads me to believe Travis Glover -- the sixth-round tackle out of Georgia State -- is someone he really likes.
But the Packers are pretty deep at offensive tackle right now and he may need some additional seasoning on the practice squad.
Glover is well-built at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, and nearly 35-inch arms. He's physically ready to step into an NFL lineup immediately, but athletically, his traits don't line up with what the Packers are typically drawn to.
You will sometimes see the Packers veer away from that RAS minimum on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and the bigger question is obviously whether or not this guy can play football. He was first-team All-Sun Belt Conference; and has 35 collegiate starts at left tackle, 18 starts at right tackle, and four starts at left guard.
He's a powerful, versatile player, and perhaps the Packers will try to sneak him onto the roster as a swing tackle/guard. Maybe he will take Royce Newman's spot. There's also a decent chance as a sixth-round pick, he will need a year of seasoning on the practice squad.
His situation will be a fascinating one to monitor this offseason.
More Packers news analysis: