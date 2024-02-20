3 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts Following 2023 Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprisingly good 2023 season, but there were a few players who didn't make an impact and have struggled to do so over the last few years.
By Jovan Alford
3. Anders Carlson – 2023 Round 6, Pick 207
It’s tough to put Carlson in the bust category after he wrapped up his first season in the NFL. However, the rookie kicker from Auburn struggled mightily as a rookie and could turn into a bust if he doesn’t turn things around next season.
Carlson made 27 out of 33 field goals and 34 out of 39 extra points in 2023. However, he wasn’t reliable when needed to make a kick from 40-plus yards away, as he went 7-for-13.
The sixth-round pick also missed at least one field goal in six games this season but had a nice showing in the playoffs, where he went 7-of-8 on extra points and 2-of-3 on field goals.
Green Bay will likely bring in a more established kicker to compete with Carlson during training camp, as they can’t afford him missing field goals in certain spots next season. As a sixth-round pick, he did his job by sticking on the roster, but next season, he’ll need to take his game to the next level.
