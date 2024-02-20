3 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts Following 2023 Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprisingly good 2023 season, but there were a few players who didn't make an impact and have struggled to do so over the last few years.
By Jovan Alford
2. Eric Stokes – 2021 Round 1, Pick 29
When the Packers took Stokes toward the end of the first round, it seemed like a great pick as Green Bay found their next playmaking cornerback to pair alongside star Jaire Alexander.
However, Stokes hasn’t been able to stay healthy in his career, which has tanked his value and left the Packers searching for a No. 2 option.
The former Georgia standout played in three games this season due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve twice. Stokes played 59% of defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
Before the 2023 season, Stokes was banged up in 2022 as he was hampered by a foot injury, ending his sophomore campaign. The 6-foot cornerback played in nine games and posted 26 combined tackles.
The last time Stokes played a full regular season was in 2020 as a rookie when he had 55 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, and an interception. The young cornerback also had a 49.5 completion percentage allowed on targets and a 71.3 pass rating allowed when targeted.
The former first-round pick will try to bounce back next season, but it's hard to trust him to stay healthy. In professional sports, your best ability is availability, and right now Stokes is looking like a first-round bust.