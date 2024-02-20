3 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts Following 2023 Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprisingly good 2023 season, but there were a few players who didn't make an impact and have struggled to do so over the last few years.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers surprisingly had a good 2023 season, which no one expected after the team parted ways with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers started the season 3-5 but proceeded to win six out of their last nine games to punch their ticket to the postseason and upset the Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay’s success this season was because of how they’ve drafted over the last few years. Jordan Love, who was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, appears to be the real deal, while Green Bay’s receiver room has a ton of upside with rookies and second-year guys.
The same thing can be said about Green Bay’s defense, which is loaded with young talent and will help the Packers compete in the NFC North for years to come.
However, there are a few players who haven’t lived up to the high expectations set for them since becoming a Packer. Below, we’ll discuss those guys who haven’t panned out and are on the bust trajectory.
1. Josiah Deguara – 2020 Round 3, Pick 94
With Jimmy Graham heading to Chicago and Marcedes Lewis getting up there in age, Green Bay selected former University of Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Deguara had a solid final two seasons at Cincinnati but couldn’t parlay that into a successful rookie campaign, as he only played in two games due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-2 tight end bounced back in 2021, recording 25 receptions (33 targets) for two touchdowns in 16 games.
It appeared as if things were on the upswing for Deguara, but for the last two years, he hasn’t put it together and gotten surpassed on the depth chart. This season, the former University of Cincinnati Bearcat pass catcher played in 15 games (four starts) as rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft saw larger roles in the team’s passing game.
Deguara posted eight receptions (eight targets) for 65 yards and only played 17.8% of offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Musgrave had 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a touchdown and played 42.7% of offensive snaps. Kraft posted 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns and played 56.6% of offensive snaps.
With Musgrave and Kraft having success, it likely spells the end of Deguara’s career with Green Bay, as he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.