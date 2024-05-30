3 Packers Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Eric Stokes, CB
A first-round pick in 2021, Eric Stokes is one of many Georgia Bulldogs on the Packers' defense. A star cornerback for the Bulldogs, Stokes turned heads when he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash during his Pro Day and Green Bay was thrilled to add that type of speed to their secondary.
During his first season, he played well enough to start 14 games and had 55 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and one interception. Then in 2022, his play started to decline and was made worse by an ankle injury that limited him to just nine games.
He started on the PUP list in 2023 after ending the previous season on the IR and then returned to the injured reserve when he suffered a hamstring injury in October. He returned in December but was sent back to the IR, playing a total of three games on the season.
Green Bay has doubts about Stokes, which is why they declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. Perhaps that motivated him because he's been playing well so far in OTAs with head coach Matt LaFleur saying he's "hitting some fast speeds." He added that he and Christian Watson — another early pick who has had injury concerns — are in the best shape he's seen.
Hopefully he can keep that up. But if not, he could be a candidate to be released since he's spent so much time being unavailable.