3 Packers Breakout Candidates for 2024 NFL Season
TJ Slaton
The Packers' defense is brimming with talent eager to reassert itself as a dominant force after a few lackluster seasons under former defensive coordinator Joe Barry. While established stars like Rashan Gary and Jaire Alexander are expected to lead the charge, players like TJ Slaton are quietly working to carve out their own significant roles and make their mark on the league.
Slaton is set to start on the defensive line alongside Kenny Clark, a position he earned by outperforming former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt in training camp. This is no small feat and speaks volumes about Slaton’s development and potential.
At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Slaton has the physical tools to be a disruptive force, particularly in stopping the run, which will be his primary responsibility. His sheer size and strength allow him to take up space and occupy multiple blockers, freeing up his teammates to make plays.
However, under Hafley, Slaton’s role will expand beyond just clogging running lanes. Hafley’s philosophy demands that his defensive linemen be aggressive and active in pursuing both quarterbacks and running backs. This shift in approach could be the catalyst for a breakout season for Slaton, who has shown flashes of potential but has yet to fully realize it on the stat sheet.
To date, Slaton has recorded just one sack in his three seasons in the NFL. But with his enhanced role in a more aggressive scheme, that number could see a significant increase. Don’t be surprised if Slaton becomes a more frequent visitor to opposing backfields, potentially racking up four or five sacks this season. If he can add a consistent pass-rushing element to his game while continuing to dominate against the run, Slaton could quickly become a key figure in the Packers' defensive resurgence.