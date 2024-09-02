3 Packers Breakout Candidates for 2024 NFL Season
Dontayvion Wicks
Another Packers' offensive weapon flying under the radar but primed for a breakout season is wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. While he might be further down the depth chart, Wicks has the potential to emerge as a significant contributor to Green Bay’s passing attack.
The Packers’ receiving corps is stacked with talent, starting with Christian Watson, the physical marvel who has managed to stay healthy through training camp and preseason (fingers crossed). Watson’s elite speed will undoubtedly draw the attention of opposing secondaries, as he’s a constant deep threat capable of breaking the game wide open.
Romeo Doubs, on the other hand, has solidified himself as the go-to receiver in clutch situations. Whether it’s a crucial third down or a red-zone opportunity, Doubs’ strong hands and ability to make tough, contested catches make him a reliable target for Jordan Love.
Jayden Reed, the Packers’ starting slot receiver, adds another layer to the offense with his smooth route-running and quickness, making him a key cog in the passing game.
With all this talent on the field, it’s easy to overlook Wicks—but defenses would do so at their own peril. Wicks has a playing style reminiscent of Davante Adams, with the ability to create separation and make big plays. He’s shown flashes of brilliance in practice, and his knack for getting open could make him a dangerous weapon in this offense.
What makes Wicks particularly intriguing is the attention his teammates will command. With defenses keyed in on Watson, Doubs, and Reed, Wicks will have opportunities to exploit mismatches and make plays down the field.
Don’t be surprised if Wicks turns into a sleeper candidate to lead the Packers in receiving yards this season. His blend of route-running savvy and playmaking ability gives him the potential to be a game-changer, even if he starts the season as a lesser-known option in Green Bay’s offense.