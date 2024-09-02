3 Packers Breakout Candidates for 2024 NFL Season
Tucker Kraft
The Packers are in an enviable position with not just one but two young, dynamic tight ends ready to make an impact. While Luke Musgrave might be the name that catches most of the headlines with his elite size (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) and speed (4.61-second 40-yard dash), it's Tucker Kraft who has head coach Matt LaFleur buzzing with excitement as the 2024 season approaches.
Kraft might not have the same eye-popping physical tools as Musgrave, but he's no slouch in the athletic department. What really sets him apart, though, is what he can do once the ball is in his hands. Kraft excels in yards after the catch (YAC), using his elusive and deceptively quick moves to make defenders miss and turn short gains into big plays. His knack for making plays with the rock has been a standout feature during practice, and it's something LaFleur is eager to capitalize on as he designs plays tailored to Kraft's unique skill set.
Last season, Kraft quietly put together a solid campaign with 31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but they hint at the potential for a breakout year. With defenses likely to focus on containing Musgrave and the Packers’ other offensive threats, Kraft could emerge as an under-the-radar weapon that consistently exploits mismatches and becomes a go-to option for Jordan Love in key situations.
Expect Kraft to be a key contributor to Green Bay's offense, not just as a complement to Musgrave, but as a playmaker in his own right. If he can build on his strong offseason and continue to develop his chemistry with Love, Kraft could be primed for a monster season that puts him squarely on the NFL's radar.