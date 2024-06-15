3 Overrated Packers Heading Into 2024 NFL Season
1. Quay Walker, Linebacker
Quay Walker, the Packers' 2022 first-round pick, entered the NFL with high expectations. However, as we head into the 2024 season, it's becoming increasingly clear that Walker might be overrated.
One of the primary reasons for this perception is his inconsistency on the field. While Walker has shown flashes of brilliance, these moments have been sporadic. He struggles with maintaining a high level of play throughout the game. His tackling technique often leaves much to be desired, leading to missed tackles (24 of them through his first two seasons, according to PFF) that put additional pressure on the defense.
Moreover, Walker’s coverage skills have not developed as expected. In a league that increasingly values linebackers who can cover tight ends and running backs, Walker has struggled in this area. He gave up 55 receptions on 68 targets (an 80.9 percent completion percentage) for 571 yards and two touchdowns last year.
Another concern is Walker’s football IQ and decision-making. He sometimes appears lost or out of position, particularly against more complex offensive schemes. This lack of situational awareness has resulted in blown coverages and missed assignments, further diminishing his value to the defense.
As a first-round pick, the expectation was that Walker would quickly grasp the nuances of the game and become a reliable leader on the field. However, his mental lapses suggest he is not yet ready to shoulder such responsibility.
While Walker has the physical tools and athletic potential to be a standout player, his inconsistency, coverage struggles, and questionable football IQ make him overrated heading into the 2024 NFL season. For the Packers to justify their investment in him, Walker needs to address these shortcomings and prove that he can be a dependable and impactful player on a consistent basis.
