3 Overrated Packers Heading Into 2024 NFL Season
2. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Eric Stokes was riding high after a rookie campaign that saw his career trajectory trending in the right direction. Unfortunately, he's been unable to build on that momentum in the two years since and even saw his fifth-year player option on his rookie contract declined for the 2025 season.
Stokes was a somewhat surprising first-round pick for the Packers at 29th overall. However, he quickly squashed those concerns with a strong rookie year, during which he flashed his ability to use his length and speed combination for sticky coverages on opposing wide receivers.
It's been a disastrous two years since. It started with sloppy play in 2022. He was targeted all over the field by quarterbacks and couldn't stick with his man. In the nine games before his injury, he gave up 21 receptions on 25 targets (84 percent completion percentage) for 272 yards and one touchdown.
That's when hell struck. Stokes hurt his knee and ankle against the Detroit Lions in 2022. Those injuries not only kept him out for the rest of the season but affected his ability to work out all the way into the 2023 NFL season. He only played in three games last year due to various ailments.
In his career, he has only one total interception. That follows a trend from his time at Georgia when he had only four career picks. Even worse, he only has nine pass breakups, all coming during his rookie year way back in 2021.
It's safe to say it's a make-or-break year for Stokes. He'll battle Carrington Valentine for the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander and will have every opportunity to re-write the narrative his career has been on for the last two years.