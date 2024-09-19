3 Offseason Mistakes Already Costing the Packers
3. Not Doing More To Upgrade Cornerback
The Green Bay Packers took a pretty big risk in the 2024 offseason by not really doing much of anything to upgrade at the cornerback position.
Even after some friction with the team last year, they are continuing to bank on CB1 Jaire Alexander being exactly that -- a CB1. And from a financial commitment perspective, that's the right choice to make. The Packers have invested a lot in Alexander and they expect a return on that investment. But even with an INT in the first two weeks, Alexander has given up two touchdowns and has the highest QB rating allowed in his coverage out of all Packers cornerbacks.
The team also sent a signal that it wasn't super confident in Eric Stokes bouncing back by declining his 5th-year team option, but Stokes has played pretty well through the first two games.
There's just no denying that the Packers have a bit of a lack of depth at cornerback this season, even with guys like Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine getting much-needed experience last year. It's not a complete lost cause, but we saw some signs in that first game against the Eagles that this is an issue that could come back to haunt the Packers as the season goes along.
And it's not like there weren't opportunities both in free agency and the NFL Draft to upgrade at the cornerback position or get some guys in the fold who can help down the line.
The Packers had better hope they don't suffer any injuries like they did last year, or this could reflect really poorly on Brian Gutekunst.
