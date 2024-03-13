3 Offensive Linemen the Packers Must Target in Free Agency
Could we see the Green Bay Packers target some offensive linemen in NFL Free Agency?
3. Dalton Risner, OG (Vikings)
The Green Bay Packers undoubtedly saw what Dalton Risner just did in his lone season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Risner came in as a street free agent during the season and pitched a complete shutout after seizing the left guard position.
And when I say he pitched a shutout, I mean Risner didn't allow a single sack in his time with the Vikings.
Risner was vastly improved after signing with the Vikings, especially compared to his time with the Denver Broncos. There was a rumor floating around that Risner was being blacklisted by every team in the NFL because of a sideline scuffle he had on Christmas Day with former Broncos backup QB Brett Rypien.
Ultimately, Risner went from being projected to sign a hefty deal in free agency to having to wait until after the season started to sign with a team. And he took advantage of his opportunity.
He could easily come into Green Bay and start at the right guard position, vacated recently by free agent Jon Runyan Jr. who bolted for the New York Giants on a big-money contract.
