3 Offensive Linemen the Packers Must Target in Free Agency
Could we see the Green Bay Packers target some offensive linemen in NFL Free Agency?
2. Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens)
The timing couldn't be more perfect for the Green Bay Packers to bring Kevin Zeitler home to finish out his NFL career.
Unless the Packers are going after a complete youth movement on the offensive line, Zeitler could actually be the perfect fit to replace departed starter Jon Runyan Jr. at the right guard spot. Even at the age of 33 this past season, Zeitler was a Pro Bowl player for the Baltimore Ravens and should be able to contribute at a high level for at least another couple of seasons.
He just turned 34 this offseason, and is an experienced veteran who gives you peace of mind knowing exactly what you're going to get every day, every snap, every week.
Zeitler is a Wisconsin (Waukesha) native and played his college football for the Wisconsin Badgers. He's been a stud throughout the course of his NFL career and would help the Packers not only keep Jordan Love clean but pave the way for new running back Josh Jacobs.