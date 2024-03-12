3 NFC North Rivals the Packers Can Steal in Free Agency
Who could the Green Bay Packers poach from their NFC North rivals?
3. DJ Wonnum, DL (Vikings)
The Minnesota Vikings could be poised to lose a really solid player in DJ Wonnum this offseason, someone who has contributed a lot to their defense over the last couple of years.
Wonnum was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and has racked up 23.0 career sacks on top of 49 career QB hits and 24 career tackles for loss. The former South Carolina product had a career-best 62 total tackles this past season and has done well both as a full-time player (70 percent of snaps or more) as well as a part-time player.
The Packers are always going to be loaded on the defensive front with General Manager Brian Gutekunst pulling the strings. A player like DJ Wonnum can play multiple spots along the defensive front, whether he's being asked to put his hand in the dirt or stand up off the edge.
At just 26 years of age, Wonnum seems like an ascending player who could work well among the Packers' deep group up front defensively. If the price is right, Green Bay can stick it to the Vikings a little bit with a move like this and get a player to come and torture Sam Darnold or whoever is going to be playing QB for Minnesota this coming season.
In other Packers news: