3 NFC North Rivals the Packers Can Steal in Free Agency
Who could the Green Bay Packers poach from their NFC North rivals?
2. Dalton Risner, OL (Vikings)
It certainly wouldn't be the same as the Vikings signing Aaron Jones, by any means, but the Packers could benefit and upgrade their offensive line depth by signing someone like Dalton Risner away from the Vikings this offseason.
The Vikings scooped up Risner near the beginning of last season, and he turned out to be a really great addition for them. So much so that Minnesota actually traded away Ezra Cleveland (Jaguars) and made Risner a full-time starter for their offense.
Risner was a second-round pick by the Broncos out of Kansas State in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was a model of versatility at the college level. In the NFL, he's pretty much strictly been a left guard, but it's still possible that he offers three position versatility on the interior offensive line.
With Jon Runyan Jr. bolting for the New York Giants in free agency, a player like Risner could give the Packers some depth, though the question here would be whether or not they are looking for a starter at right guard or "just" depth.
If the Packers aren't looking to replace Runyan out-of-house, Risner may not be a fit. But there are worse options for Green Bay to consider on the interior offensive line, especially given Risner's age (28) and the type of season he just had. Vikings fans want him back, and having him sign in Green Bay would be a bit of a gut punch.