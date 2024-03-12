3 NFC North Rivals the Packers Can Steal in Free Agency

Value wise, It was always Dalton Risner for me at $7-8m



►6’5”, 312 lbs

►28 years old [turning 29]

►93% of the snaps his first 4 years in Denver

►75% of the snaps in 2023 with the Vikings

►0 sacks allowed+just 3 penalties [2023]

►9th in pass-block win rate of all IOL https://t.co/yWNlbcnggI pic.twitter.com/M26bSFq3Qq