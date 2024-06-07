3 Most Overrated Players in the NFC North
2. D'Andre Swift, RB — Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears spent free agency preparing for Caleb Williams' eventual arrival, which included signing D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract to take over as the new No. 1 running back.
Swift spent the 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles after beginning his career with the Lions. The move to the City of Brotherly Love certainly paid off as the veteran rusher recorded new personal bests in carries (229) and rushing yards (1,049) while also finding the end zone five times.
But as solid as Swift's performance looked on paper, Bears fans shouldn't expect an encore. For starters, his impressive showing had a lot to do with the fact that the Eagles had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Chicago's frontline does have potential, but it was ravaged by injuries last year and that could affect how the group gels this fall.
There were also areas in Swift's game that left much to be desired. His six scrimmage touchdowns were a new career low as were his 39 catches and 214 receiving yards. He fumbled the ball three times — also matching a personal worst — and only tallied 70-plus rushing yards four times in his final 14 games.
If Bears fans think that Swift is going to transform their run game, they're sadly mistaken. The 25-year-old is a decent hand to have, but he might not be the RB1 that some fans think.