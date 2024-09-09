3 Most Disappointing Packers from Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
3. Jaire Alexander
When you’re one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, the expectation is that you consistently shut down top-tier receivers. For Jaire Alexander, Week 1 against the Eagles was a humbling reminder that big contracts come with big responsibilities. Despite his status as the Packers’ star cornerback—and his willingness to engage in verbal sparring with Eagles wideout AJ Brown—Alexander didn’t back up his talk with his play on the field.
Brown, one of the NFL’s most physically imposing receivers, got the best of Alexander multiple times throughout the game. The most glaring moment came in the third quarter when Brown faked a short route, and Alexander bit hard, leaving the All-Pro corner trailing helplessly as Brown sped down the field for a 67-yard touchdown.
It wasn’t just the big plays that hurt either—on a critical third down, Alexander missed a routine tackle on Brown, allowing him to convert the first down and add additional yards after the catch.
These are the types of plays Alexander is supposed to prevent. The Packers pay him top dollar because he’s expected to lock down receivers of Brown’s caliber, not get beaten repeatedly in key moments. For Alexander, who thrives on confidence and swagger, this was a tough game to swallow.
The Packers' defense relies heavily on Alexander being an elite shutdown corner. When he struggles, as he did against Brown, it leaves the rest of the secondary vulnerable and puts even more pressure on the front seven. If Green Bay hopes to contend this season, they need Alexander to perform like the All-Pro they’re paying him to be, or the defense could continue to be exposed against high-caliber offenses.
