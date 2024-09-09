3 Most Disappointing Packers from Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
2. Quay Walker
There’s no hiding the disappointment surrounding Quay Walker’s Week 1 performance. Selected 22nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker was supposed to be a modern off-ball linebacker—a rare combination of size, speed, and power who could be a game-changer for the Packers.
Physically, he’s got all the tools: blazing speed, sideline-to-sideline range, and a powerful frame that should allow him to dominate. Unfortunately, Week 1 served as another reminder that Walker’s physical gifts continue to be overshadowed by his struggles with the mental side of the game.
The Eagles exposed Walker's biggest weakness—his Football IQ. Time and again, Walker misread plays, filling the wrong gap or reacting too slowly to what was unfolding in front of him. Whether it was misdiagnosing the Eagles’ run schemes or being out of position in pass coverage, Walker’s inability to process the game quickly was evident.
This was particularly glaring against a Philadelphia team that thrives on precision and exploiting mismatches. Walker’s miscues allowed Saquon Barkley to slice through the Packers' defense multiple times, breaking open big plays when Walker should have been in position to stop him.
It’s frustrating because Walker has all the tools to be a dynamic linebacker in today’s NFL, where athleticism is at a premium. But so far, the mental aspect of his game has not caught up with his physical gifts.
For a former first-round pick, these struggles are becoming a concerning trend. If Walker is to justify the investment the Packers made in him, he’ll need to improve his ability to read and react, or else Green Bay’s defense will continue to be gashed in key moments.