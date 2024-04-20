3 More Pre-Draft Free Agent Signings the Packers Can Make After Andre Dillard
Could the Packers make more additions ahead of the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Brian Hoyer, QB
Another name that might not be too exciting but should be considered is Brian Hoyer.
At this point in the offseason, there aren't a lot of big names to sign but the Packers would do well to add a veteran quarterback behind Jordan Love. Right now, Sean Clifford is the No. 2 quarterback and he has yet to throw a pass in the NFL.
Clifford, a fifth-round pick in 2023, appeared in just two games as a rookie and had a couple of kneeldowns. He could develop into a solid backup but the Packers are a team that made the playoffs last year and want to take a step forward in 2024. Should they lose Love for any amount of time, they need to ensure they can tread water and that's why a veteran should be thrown in the mix as well.
Hoyer makes sense due to his experience with Kyle Shanahan, who worked with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur often as they moved up the coaching ranks. While Shanahan has had Hoyer at multiple spots, the quarterback never played for LaFleur.
A journeyman backup, Hoyer will be 39 in October but he's a steady veteran who doesn't panic. In his 15-year career, he has 10,899 yards passing with 53 touchdowns and 37 picks. He's not going to put a team on his shoulders but with this defense — and Josh Jacobs at running back — he can be a game manager for a couple of weeks. That can sometimes mean the difference between a postseason berth and an early end to the year.
1. Stephon Gilmore, CB
As talented as the front seven is for Green Bay, their secondary left a lot to be desired in 2024. They hope to have corrected that with the signing of Xavier McKinney, who is an excellent safety. However, they still have concerns at cornerback.
Right now, Jaire Alexander is the only corner who has played with any reliability. He's slated to start on one side but across from him will be Eric Stokes — a former first-round pick from Georgia.
Stokes played well enough as a rookie but it's been a struggle ever since. His performance has been inconsistent and he's only been able to suit up for 12 regular season games over the past two years. Ankle and hamstring issues have plagued him and could be the reason for the struggles when he's on the field as well.
The Packers don't need to give up on Stokes just yet but they should protect themselves and adding Stephon Gilmore would do that.
A 12-year veteran, Gilmore was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and was supposed to be the CB2 across from Trevon Diggs. When Diggs tore his ACL ahead of Week 3, Gilmore took over CB1 duties. He wasn't the shutdown corner we saw during his days in Buffalo but he was a savvy veteran who held his own against some tough competition.
In Green Bay, he would be the No. 2 corner as long as Alexander was on the field. His presence also wouldn't prevent them from adding another corner in the first round. It would just ensure they had more talent if they decided not to take one.