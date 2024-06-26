3 Milwaukee Bucks Who Could Be Traded During 2024 NBA Draft
1. Brook Lopez
Speaking of reinvention, nobody has undergone a bigger one over the last decade or so than Brook Lopez in Milwaukee. When he signed with the Bucks during Mike Budenholzer’s first year, he was widely seen as a plodding back-to-the-basket big man with no defensive acumen to speak of. My, how things have changed.
During his six seasons with the Bucks, he’s averaged 2.2 blocks per game, higher than his single-season career best of 2.1 before he came to Milwaukee. He’s also knocked down 35.4 percent of his five three-point attempts per game after rarely attempting any outside shots during the first eight years of his career.
Unfortunately, Father Time comes for everyone. He’s 36-years-old and in the final year of his contract. Although his value may be highest to the Bucks, they’ll probably explore trades to avoid risking the loss of his cap number and talent in the coming years.
It will be difficult to find a willing trade partner for Lopez. First, they’ll need a team with immediate aspirations of winning. A team without a realistic chance of winning the Larry O’B next season won’t want to give up assets for one year of Lopez.
Secondly, they will need a team willing to return fair assets in a trade for Lopez. The Bucks are in win-now mode and shouldn’t give up their big man for pennies on the dollar. He still proved capable of playing at a high-level last year, even if he doesn’t play the brand of defensive basketball Doc Rivers wants moving forward.
In other Bucks news: