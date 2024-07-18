3 Low-Risk, High-Reward Free Agents Packers Can Still Sign
While the Green Bay Packers' players and coaching staff are preparing to begin training camp in just a few days, the front office should quickly shift their attention back to the free agent market, as there are several bargains still to be had.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has done a nice job preparing his roster for the grueling season that lies ahead. However, there's always more work to be done.
With $28.3 million in cap space remaining (and about $14.9 million they can effectively use, according to Ken Ingalls), there is still some wiggle room for the Packers to bring on additional free agents. Let's check out three who are low-risk, high-reward at positions of need for Green Bay.
Connor Williams, Interior Offensive Line
Josh Myers is a lame-duck starting center entering the 2024 NFL season. He's in the last year of his rookie contract and will likely follow the same path Jon Runyan Jr. did when he was allowed to walk in free agency. Myers has been okay, but not great during his tenure in Green Bay.
If the Packers want to upgrade the position, they could pursue the top interior offensive lineman still on the market. Connor Williams, who can play either guard or center, tore his ACL in December and is still working his way back. However, the Packers could take a chance on him by signing him to a one-year deal, allowing him to rebuild his value for free agency next year and allowing him to compete for a starting gig when he's fully healthy.
Adoree' Jackson, Cornerback
Green Bay took a surprising route to addressing their cornerback position this offseason by basically ignoring it (except for a seventh-round pick on Kalen King). That indicates they have more confidence in Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Keisean Nixon than the average fan.
It's still worth beefing up, as they depend on a couple of injury-prone or unproven players to play key roles on a championship-contending team next season. One route they could go is by pursuing Adoree' Jackson.
Jackson is coming off the worst coverage season of his career, which is probably why he's still on the market. Part of that was Wink Martindale deciding to leave him on an island consistently. He's proven to be a reliable corner in the past, and Green Bay could offer him a prove-it contract that allows him to rebuild his market for next season.
Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback
The best cornerback still remaining is Stephon Gilmore. At this point in his career, his name is probably better than his game, but he's still a solid cover man on the outside.
Gilmore would be the oldest player on the Packers' roster but could mentor some of their young secondary players. He's good for a couple of game-changing plays a season, which the Packers' defense could desperately use more of. He'd be a wise investment that can help Green Bay win now without mortgaging anything of their future.
In other Packers news: