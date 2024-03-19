3 Low-Cost Tackles the Packers Can Target After Losing Yosh Nijman to Panthers
The Green Bay Packers suffered a significant loss to their offensive line. How can they replace Yosh Nijman?
By Cem Yolbulan
Cameron Fleming
The 31-year-old veteran is now a free agent after three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Fleming hasn't been the picture of health in recent years but has performed admirably when called upon.
With experience playing both left and right tackle, Fleming is exactly the type of offensive lineman the Packers are looking for. He was an effective player as recently as 2022, before only starting one game last season. PFF gave him a 71.3 pass-block grade. That is a solid number, especially for your backup tackle.
Considering that the Packers aren't looking for a starting tackle, they could do much worse than Fleming. With extensive playoff and Super Bowl experience, something that is lacking in a big way on the current Packers rotation, the former Stanford standout would do wonders on this young and hungry Green Bay team. A one-year veteran minimum should be enough to lure the former fourth-round pick.
Josh Jones
Jones' career trajectory is very similar to Nijman's. After being heavily involved as a starter in the first few seasons of his NFL career, Jones also lost a starting job. This took place after he was traded to the Houston Texans in the 2023 offseason.
His snap count fell to 26%, and similar to Nijman, he didn't perform well in the opportunities he got as a backup. This resulted in his worst performance across the board, according to PFF grades.
However, Jones is still only 26 years old. He was a highly-touted, promising offensive lineman as recently as 2022. He had 75.9 pass block and 74.0 run block grades on PFF only a season ago. If teams see his 2022 performance as the standard, he might be too expensive for the Packers to sign but he is certainly worth a flyer.
