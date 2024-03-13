3 Low-Cost Safeties the Packers Can Sign to Pair With Xavier McKinney
After backing up the Brinks truck for Xavier McKinney, the Packers might need to look for a low-cost partner
By Randy Gurzi
2. Terrell Edmunds
The older brother of Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds was a surprise selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While everyone expected his brother to make it into the top 15, they didn't think his teammate at Virginia Tech would be called on Day 1.
That's how it went down though as the Pittsburgh Steelers elected him 28th overall. Edmunds quickly found his niche with the franchise, and was a starter as a rookie. He spent the first five seasons of his career there, racking up 410 tackles 5.0 sacks, 26 pass defenses, and five picks.
Then in 2023, he hit free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite playing well in run support, Edmunds was traded at the deadline as part of the deal for Kevin Byard. Edmunds then finished the season by playing nine games with the Tennessee Titans.
He enters free agency once again and while Xavier McKinney excels in coverage, Edmunds is known for his ability to hit the ball carrier. He earned a 70.2 for his run defense and a 76.1 for rushing the passer from PFF (he had 2.5 sacks for the Titans). If they want an 'in-the-box' type of safety to pair with McKinney, this could be a solid fit.