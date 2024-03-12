3 Low-Cost Running Backs the Packers Can Sign to Back Up Josh Jacobs
After walking away from Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the Packers need a backup option behind Josh Jacobs. Fortunately, there are at least three low-cost RBs that Green Bay can sign.
2. RB D'Onta Foreman
Another low-cost RB I could see the Packers targeting is D'Onta Foreman.
Foreman has earned the reputation of being a journeyman, playing 52 games across four organizations since being drafted 89th overall by the Houston Texans in 2017. Although he didn't see much work in his first three seasons and even missed the 2019 campaign with a torn bicep, the 27-year-old has started coming into his own over the last few seasons.
Since the beginning of 2021, Foreman has racked up 1,905 rushing yards on 445 carries (4.3 yards per attempt) while finding the end zone 12 times across 35 games. He's also turned 25 receptions during that stretch into another 226 yards and another touchdown, illustrating his ability to do a little bit of everything.
The 2022 season revealed that Foreman knows how to step up when injuries arise. After the Carolina Panthers lost Christian McCaffrey to a season-ending injury in that season, Foreman went on to have five 100-yard performances across the final 11 games to close out the year.
With Foreman on the roster, the Packers could rest easy knowing that they have someone who can put up RB1 numbers if Jacobs misses any time.