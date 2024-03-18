3 Low-Cost Linebackers the Packers Can Still Target in Free Agency
The Packers need linebacking help but can't afford to break the bank. These free agents are their best options.
2. Kwon Alexander
It's wild to think that Kwon Alexander still isn't even 30 years old. It has felt like he's been around forever, and a lot of that has to do with how good he was so early in his career (leading the NFL in solo tackles as a sophomore in 2016).
Since that promising start to a career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alexander has bounced around between four teams in the last five years, but he continues to make an impact wherever he goes.
Injuries limited him to 9 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, but he was on a 17-game pace for 66 tackles with 9 TFLs and 2 pass defenses. That would be a great stat line for a guy who was only on the field for 56% of defensive snaps in games when active.
Alexander has really struggled against the run in recent years (hence the limited snap percentage), but he remains one of the game's better coverage linebackers, and he does rush the passer well when needed.
Adding Alexander would necessitate bringing in another linebacker who can hold up better against the run on early downs, but his low price tag would make that a realistic option.