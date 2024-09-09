3 Losers and 2 Winners from Packers' Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
Winner: Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney was the lone bright spot among the Packers' high-profile players. The newly acquired safety made an immediate impact, recording four tackles, one pass deflection, and a crucial interception.
McKinney’s interception showcased the range and ball-hawking skills Green Bay’s secondary has lacked. He covered significant ground across the middle of the field to pick off Jalen Hurts, a play that set the tone for his aggressive style. His ability to move around the field in different alignments demonstrated his versatility and playmaking potential.
While the rest of Green Bay’s stars faltered, McKinney’s solid performance stood out as a positive. His presence and leadership will be vital as the Packers regroup for the rest of the season.