3 Losers and 2 Winners from Packers' Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
Loser: Packers' Stars Not Named Xavier McKinney
One major reason the Packers lost their season opener to the Eagles was that their star players, with the exception of Xavier McKinney, didn’t live up to their billing.
Jordan Love struggled mightily in his debut as the highest-paid player in NFL history. He completed just 17 of 34 passes, a lowly 50 percent, for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His 20.6 QBR and 83 passer rating reflect his erratic performance. Love seemed uncomfortable, often throwing off his back foot, leading to mistimed routes and an out-of-sync passing game.
On the defensive side, Jaire Alexander, one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, had a forgettable outing. The matchup between Alexander and AJ Brown was billed as a heavyweight bout, but Brown decisively won the battle.
Brown roasted Alexander for five receptions, 119 yards, and a 67-yard touchdown, where Alexander was completely fooled on a double move. While Alexander did intercept a pass in the end zone, his ill-advised decision to return it instead of taking a touchback cost the Packers valuable field position.
The Packers' highly-paid defensive line trio of Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Preston Smith failed to deliver. Combined, they managed just seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack—a far cry from the dominant production expected of them. If Green Bay wants to bounce back from this loss, these stars need to perform like stars.