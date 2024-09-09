3 Losers and 2 Winners from Packers' Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
Winner: Tucker Kraft
The Packers entered the season opener against Philadelphia with questions about their tight end hierarchy. Luke Musgrave, last year's second-round pick, had garnered the majority of first-team reps in practice leading up to Week 1. Meanwhile, 2023 third-round pick Tucker Kraft, recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the offseason, was still finding his rhythm. Musgrave's solid rookie campaign seemed to place him in the driver’s seat.
But by the time the game ended, it was clear that Kraft had seized the starting role.
Kraft played 64 of the Packers' 67 offensive snaps, leaving little doubt about his status as Green Bay’s go-to tight end. His versatility as a dual-threat player—both a capable blocker and an emerging receiving weapon—was on full display. Kraft reeled in two catches for 37 yards, showcasing his ability to generate yards after the catch, a skill the Packers will continue to exploit.
His role in the offense gives LaFleur more options to keep defenses guessing. Kraft's ability to stay on the field for both running and passing plays makes him a matchup problem for opposing defenses. As Green Bay’s offense looks for ways to get back on track without Love, Kraft’s emergence could become a major factor moving forward.
Loser: Luke Musgrave
While Kraft’s stock soared, Musgrave’s took a noticeable hit in the season opener.
Musgrave was targeted twice but failed to record a catch. The bigger issue, however, was his involvement in Love’s critical interception. Musgrave appeared to run his route too passively, allowing the Eagles’ safety to jump the route and pick off Love’s pass—swinging momentum squarely in Philadelphia’s favor.
Musgrave only saw the field for 17 snaps, a stark contrast to Kraft’s workload. His playing time was cut significantly after the interception, a clear signal that the coaching staff was adjusting on the fly.
It’s just one game, and Musgrave has the talent to rebound, but it’s clear he has work to do if he hopes to reclaim a larger role. How Musgrave responds to this early adversity will be key to determining his place in Green Bay’s evolving offense.