3 Last-Minute Signings the Packers Can Make Before Training Camp
3. Justin Simmons, safety
For the life of me, I cannot figure out why a player as good as Justin Simmons is still sitting there in free agency at the doorstep of training camp. This is ridiculous.
Simmons is 30 years old and has prime years left in the NFL. He has more interceptions (30) than any other NFL defensive player since 2016 when he came into the league. He has been a turnover machine, a great leader on and off the field, and an absolute star in every possible way.
The Green Bay Packers unplugged the safety position this offseason and plugged it back in. They basically wiped the slate completely clean and spent a bunch of money bringing in Xavier McKinney on a free agent deal worth $17 million per season. They used three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on the safety position including a second-round pick on Georgia's Javon Bullard.
But I'm not 100 percent sold that the duo of McKinney and Bullard is simply going to be the set in stone duo at that position. One of the things that made Bullard so exciting coming out of Georgia is his versatility, and he played a lot of slot corner back in 2022 with the Bulldogs. He can play a versatile role in that Packers defense and I don't think we're going to see him stuck at just one spot.
The Packers could add Simmons and pair him up with McKinney, allowing Bullard to play in the slot and float around the defensive formation as a rookie. This kind of move would drastically improve Green Bay's defense and Simmons would be an outstanding leader for that young secondary to look up to.