3 Last-Minute Signings the Packers Can Make Before Training Camp
2. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback
Part of me is really torn about this particular idea. Let's make the case for a move like this first.
The obvious reason why you add a player like Stephon Gilmore is to come in and raise the floor at the cornerback position, which he did for the Dallas Cowboys last year despite the presence of two really good young players in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. The Cowboys also had an established nickel corner in Jourdan Lewis, so if they can make it make sense to add Gilmore to the roster, then so could the Packers.
Gilmore is a solid veteran player who was still playing at a high level last season, allowing just 55.8 percent of the throws into his coverage to be completed. That was the best figure he's posted since his Defensive MVP season back in 2019.
The case against a player like Gilmore is that he's going to demand cash and snaps. The Packers could afford to bring him in, and they could justify a veteran addition like this with the competitive window they're in, but how does adding Gilmore complicate the evaluation of the future of the position?
We don't know whether Eric Stokes will be on this roster a year from now. Heck, we don't know if Jaire Alexander will be back. Those two guys are expected to be the two starters on the outside but the Packers also like 2023 7th-round pick Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine who has developed into a solid contributor as well.
I would say right now, you couldn't convince me that bringing in Gilmore would be a bad move given Alexander and Stokes struggling with injuries in recent years as well as the upside of having a quality veteran in that position group.