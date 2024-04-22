3 Future Starters the Packers Could Draft on Day 3
Could the Green Bay Packers find more gems on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
The Green Bay Packers hired new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley from where again? Oh, that's right -- he was the Boston College head coach.
I would be keeping my eye on any Boston College players in this draft class, especially defensively, if I were a Packers fan.
That brings us to Elijah Jones, another player who could last to the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft who has a real shot at being an eventual starter for the Green Bay Packers. The outside cornerback position has been battered by injuries the last couple of seasons, notably to former first-round pick Eric Stokes who has only appeared in a total of 12 games.
A third-day pick at the cornerback position has a chance to come in and probably compete for serious playing time early on, and who better to compete for a starting job quickly than a guy who already knows the defensive scheme, terminology, coach, and likely all the different cornerback positions (outside, nickel, dime)?
Jones has the speed, athleticism, length, and ball skills to compete for a job right away. He racked up 28 passes defensed over the last two years at Boston College, where he was a four-year starter. He also played about 1/5 of his snaps this past season in the slot, so the likelihood of him getting into Hafley's lineup would be high.
Jones is a no-brainer for the Packers on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft and someone who should have the incumbents looking over their shoulder from Day 1.
