3 Future Starters the Packers Could Draft on Day 3
Could the Green Bay Packers find more gems on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State
The Green Bay Packers have been absolutely masterful in recent years when it comes to finding contributors on the offensive line beyond the first two days of the NFL Draft.
I mentioned it earlier, but their projected bookend starters at the offensive tackle positions are former fourth-round pick Zach Tom (4th round, 2022) and former seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker (7th round, 2022).
The way Adam Stenavich and this Packers coaching staff develop talent on the offensive line is special. They have a completely home-grown unit from left to right, but they did just lose a 2023 starter with Jon Runyan Jr. bolting for the New York Giants.
Runyan received a three-year contract worth north of $30 million, not bad for a former sixth-round pick that the Packers developed in-house.
One player who could last to Day 3 and could end up starting for the Packers at guard is South Dakota State's Mason McCormick. The guy is an absolute dude, if you know what I mean. He is one of the top FCS prospects in the class and had a dominant NFL Combine performance.
Add in the fact that he threw up 32 bench press reps at 225 pounds, and you're looking at one of the best of the best athletically when it comes to the offensive line. McCormick is a special talent who offers positional versatility and could give you a long-term starting right guard if you're the Packers.