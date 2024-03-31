3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Packers Could Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers made a big splash in free agency but should add some experienced veterans to their core.
By Cem Yolbulan
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
Another recent Super Bowl winner that the Packers could use as a depth piece is the Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The former LSU standout hasn't been the unstoppable offensive force many were hoping for when he was drafted in the first round back in 2020. He has largely underwhelmed for Kansas City and was a backup to Isiah Pacheco for most of last year.
However, Edwards-Helaire is still only 24 and has plenty of talent to be worthy of a flyer. Perhaps he needs a sea change, and the Packers bringing him on a one-year, prove-it deal could be exactly what he needed.
The Packers don't exactly need another high-end rusher, but another option who could get in a competition with A.J. Dillon for RB2 could be a smart decision for everyone. Josh Jacobs will carry most of the burden in the running back room next season but it would behoove Green Bay to look for upgrades to AJ Dillon, who disappointed in his own right in 2023.
If you are looking for your next great deal like these free agents, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook now, and claim your sign-up offer of $200 in bonus bets.