3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Packers Could Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers made a big splash in free agency but should add some experienced veterans to their core.
By Cem Yolbulan
Stephon Gilmore, CB
The cornerback rotation is less of a glaring hole for the Packers. On the defensive side of the ball, there is certainly a need for linebacker and safety depth.
But this is the Green Bay Packers and it's an annual tradition to talk about lack of cornerback depth. When was the last time this was not a need?
The Packers could look like they have solid depth on paper with Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Carrington Valentine. However, there are plenty of question marks surrounding the trio.
Stokes and Alexander missed a combined 47 games over the past three campaigns. It is very difficult to rely on Stokes to stay healthy for a full season. Valentine had a great rookie season but he is also an unproven starter.
A one-year veteran signing would do wonders for this team on the opposite side of Alexander. And Stephon Gilmore might be the best option available right now.
Gilmore, despite having an excellent 2023 campaign, is still unsigned by the Dallas Cowboys. The 33-year-old played a total of 33 games in the past two seasons and performed admirably.
The five-time Pro Bowler previously won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots back in 2018, and he could come to Green Bay on a one-year contract to add another one to his impressive list of accomplishments.