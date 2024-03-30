3 Former Pro Bowlers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers could bolster their roster by signing one of these 3 former Pro Bowlers.
By Randy Gurzi
1. D.J. Chark, Wide Receiver
The Packers have a young receiving corps that rose to the challenge in 2023. Jayden Reed led the way with 793 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions. He was followed by Romeo Doubs who hauled in 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.
They again enter 2024 with plenty of youth at the position. While that's a positive, it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran to the mix. While Odell Beckham, Jr. is the big name out there and still gets the attention, he's no longer the player he once was. But there is a former Pro Bowler who could be signed without breaking the bank — or bringing a circus with him.
D.J. Chark made the Pro Bowl in 2019, which was his second season in the league. That year, he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has yet to repeat that success but contiunes to provide a spark as a deep threat.
Chark will be 28 this season and hasn't garnered much attention. Despite this, he could be a productive player capable of stretching the field.