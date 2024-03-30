3 Former Pro Bowlers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers could bolster their roster by signing one of these 3 former Pro Bowlers.
By Randy Gurzi
2. Kwon Alexander, Linebacker
De'Vondre Campbell signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 following a four-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. After recording 146 tackles and two interceptions, Campbell signed a five-year extension worth $50 million.
He ended up only playing out two years of that contract as the Packers released him this offseason. While they saved more than $10 million, Campbell isn't going to be easily replaced.
The good news is that they saw what Isaiah McDuffie can do. The third-year player appeared in 16 games and made eight starts due to injuries suffered by Campbell and Quay Walker. McDuffie responded with 86 tackles and enters 2024 as the projected starter next to Walker.
Even though McDuffie rose to the challenge last year, the Packers should consider adding another veteran. One possible addition would be Kwon Alexander, a Pro Bowler in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That year, he had 97 tackles and three interceptions and appeared to be one of the better linebackers in the league.
Injuries slowed him down, however, and he's since become a journeyman. This past season, he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and put up 41 tackles, one interception, and one sack in nine games. The year before that, he had 69 tackles and 0.5 sacks for the New York Jets.
Alexander isn't the same explosive player he once was but he's never been a liability on the field.