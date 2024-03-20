3 Former Packers Who Will Fail Miserably With Their New Teams After Free Agency
Which former Packers players are destined to fail on new teams in 20
3. Aaron Jones, RB (Minnesota Vikings)
Who is the last former Green Bay Packers player to actually do well with the Minnesota Vikings?
Does Za'Darius Smith really count?
All kidding aside, Aaron Jones is not joining a familiar version of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings said goodbye to quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason as Cousins bolted for the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency. It's going to be a new era at the quarterback position for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings, and clearly they prioritized bringing in someone like Aaron Jones to help the young quarterback find his way.
You want to be able to lean on a good running game, right?
Well, the Packers didn't exactly have that in 2023, not from Jones at least. Jones was mostly unavailable this past season due to injury. He's an aging running back who is now going to be facing loaded boxes and ultra-aggressive defenses each week, teams that will key in on stopping him so the young quarterback (or Sam Darnold) is forced to throw the ball.
I don't like the fit for Jones in Minnesota at all, especially because they are coming off of a season in which they ranked 29th in the league in rushing. And it's not just the running back's fault when that happens.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis: